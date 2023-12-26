A cyberattack blocks Albania’s Parliament

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Parliament reports that hackers tried to get into its data and wipe them out, temporarily halting its work. The statement Tuesday said the cyberattack on Monday had not “touched the data of the system.” The local media reported that a cellphone provider and an air flight company were also targeted by cyberattacks Monday from Iranian-based hackers called Homeland Justice, which could not be verified independently. Last year, Albania suffered a cyberattack that the government and multinational technology companies blamed on the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The attack was believed to be in retaliation for Albania sheltering exiled members of an Iranian opposition group. Albania then cut diplomatic relations with Iran, though Tehran denied it was behind attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.