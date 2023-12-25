Shipping firm Maersk says it’s preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages after attacks from Yemen

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shipping firm Maersk says it is preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea. It comes at the start of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. Houthi attacks have led to a major disruption of shipping through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, one of the most important arteries for trade in oil, natural gas, grain and consumer goods between Europe and Asia. Maersk said in a statement Sunday it’s preparing to resume Red Sea journeys as soon as possible now that the Operation Prosperity Guardian has started.

