With the Supreme Court on sideline for now, Trump’s lawyers press immunity claims before lower court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are telling a federal appeals court that he was acting within his role as president when he pressed claims about “alleged fraud and irregularity” in the 2020 election. The attorneys also said in a filing late Saturday night that the “historical fallout is tremendous” from the four-count indictment charging Trump with plotting to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. No other former president has ever been indicted. Trump has been indicted four times, in both state and federal court, as he campaigns to reclaim the White House.

