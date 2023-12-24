Gunfire erupts at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead and 3 people are hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado. The Colorado Springs Police Department says a fight broke out on Christmas Eve between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall. Officers received a report of gunshots and responded. Police say via the social media platform X that one adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Two more were taken to hospitals in serious condition, each shot at least once. A female also suffered what were said to be minor injuries. Police say they detained “multiple people” and the mall has been cleared and closed.

