A man is killed and a woman injured in a ‘targeted’ afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — One person died and another was shot in the leg in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken says the man was targeted and killed after he was shot Saturday in a common area of Paddock Mall is in Ocala, which is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando. A woman was shot in the leg. The suspect fled the scene but left the firearms behind. Several people suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person who had chest pain and another reporting a broken arm. The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

