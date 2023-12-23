Vatican to publish never-before-seen homilies by Pope Benedict XVI during his 10-year retirement
ROME (AP) — The Vatican next year will publish a collection of never-before-seen homilies delivered by the late Pope Benedict XVI. Most of them were penned during his 10-year retirement. The Vatican says the homilies were recorded and transcribed by the consecrated women who tended to Benedict during his pontificate and retirement. In all, there are around 130 homilies, around 100 of which date from the first years of his retirement. Benedict died on Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 95. He was the first pope in six centuries to retire.