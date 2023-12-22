What stores are open and closed on Christmas Eve? See hours for Walmart, CVS, Costco and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas Eve is almost here. But before running out the door for some last-minute gifts or final tree trimmings ahead of Santa’s visit, you might want to double-check the hours of the stores you’re headed to. Business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday — including Walmart, Costco, Target, Kroger and more. Operations can also vary by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.