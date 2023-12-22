The Dutch government has taken another step toward donating 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is preparing to give 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. The announcement Friday is a boost for Kyiv, which is growing increasingly anxious about aid from its Western allies. The Dutch defense minister has outlined the plan to donate the sophisticated jets that was first unveiled in the summer. Friday’s decision is a significant step toward sending the planes into the skies over Ukraine, but it did not say when they will be delivered. The government said the move “allows personnel and budget to be allocated to prepare the devices” to be sent to Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.