Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says

Donald Trump pressured two elections officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county. That’s according to an audio recording of a post-election phone call revealed by the Detroit News. The former president’s 2024 campaign has not confirmed or denied the recording’s legitimacy. The campaign insists all of Trump’s actions after his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden were taken to uphold his oath of office and ensure fair elections. The Detroit News says Trump urged Wayne County election officials Monica Palmer and William Hartmann on Nov. 17, 2020, not to certify the county’s vote totals. Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan and had a wide margin in Wayne County.

By The Associated Press

