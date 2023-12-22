Seattle hospital says Texas attorney general asked for records about transgender care for children

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit by a Seattle hospital says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked for records regarding gender-affirming treatment potentially given to children from Texas. The lawsuit was filed this month in Austin and appears to show the Republican going beyond state borders to investigate transgender health care. Texas is among more than 20 states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. On Friday, court records showed there been no decision yet on the Seattle hospital’s lawsuit. Paxton’s office has not commented on the lawsuit.

