NFL denies Eagles security chief DiSandro’s appeal of fine, sideline ban, AP source says

The NFL has denied Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro’s appeal of a $100,000 fine in addition to banning him from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke Friday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 3. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro’s face.

