Israel and Hamas measures get a look as most US state legislatures meet for first time since Oct. 7

Legislatures returning to session in states across the U.S. early in 2024 will consider condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel — and some could take even bigger steps. A Florida lawmaker wants to make university students who support Hamas pay the higher out-of-state tuition costs. A New Jersey legislator is calling to reimburse the travel costs of state residents who had to evacuate from Israel. While many measures introduced so far largely support Israel, some also would call for a ceasefire in the conflict. Since the war began on Oct. 7, at least 59 Hamas- or Israel-related pieces of legislation have been introduced in state legislatures and more are likely in 2024.

