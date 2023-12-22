France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
PARIS (AP) — French authorities have grounded a flight carrying 303 Indian passengers on suspicions it could be carrying victims of human trafficking. Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s said in a statement Friday. The flight was en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua. It was grounded Thursday after it stopped for refueling in the city of Vatry east of Paris. Investigators from a specialized French organized crime unit, border police and aviation gendarmes are working on the case.