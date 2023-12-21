Ukraine lawmakers vote to legalize medical marijuana and help ease stress from the war with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has voted to legalize medical marijuana after the war with Russia left thousands of people with post-traumatic stress disorder that many believe could be eased by the drug. The new law comes into effect in six months’ time. It also allows cannabis to be used for scientific and industrial ends. The law passed by 248 votes in the 401-seat parliament in Kyiv. The debate about possible legalization of medical marijuana gained new momentum after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin’s forces have repeatedly used powerful missiles to blast civilian targets across the country, with devastating consequences. Many people are believed to be suffering from stress and anxiety.

