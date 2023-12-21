Trump transformed the Supreme Court. Now the justices could decide his political and legal future

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being thrust into the middle of two cases carrying enormous political and legal implications just weeks before the first votes in in the Iowa caucuses. The outcomes could determine whether the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner will stand trial over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and whether he has a shot to return to the White House next November. Trump’s lawyers plan to ask Supreme Court to overturn a decision Tuesday barring him from Colorado’s ballot. It comes as the justices are separately weighing a request from special counsel Jack Smith to take up and rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted on charges he plotted to overturn the 2020 election results.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

