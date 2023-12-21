Polish viewers await state TV’s evening newscast for signs of new government’s changes in the media

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Viewers in Poland are waiting for the main evening newscast on the state television TVP to see first signs of change in state media under the country’s new, pro-European Union government. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Cabinet has promised to free public media outlets of the former ruling conservatives’ propaganda and divisive policies. Police erected barriers in front of the main TVP building in the Polish capital of Warsaw after leaders of the Law and Justice party, ousted from power following elections two months ago, began a sit-in inside the building to protest the changes. Some of the party’s supporters turned up at the entrance on Wednesday night but there was no violence. Police allowed only authorized employees inside.

