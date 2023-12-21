Man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker in Connecticut ordered to undergo psych exam

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused of attacking a Connecticut state representative outside a Muslim prayer service was ordered Thursday to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Thirty-year-old Andrey Desmond appeared in Superior Court on several charges, including attempted sexual assault in the June attack on state Rep. Maryam Khan, who was attending a service at Hartford’s XL Center with her family marking Eid al-Adha. Court records show that Desmond, who was living in New Britain, has a history of mental illness. Desmond is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 1 following the evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

