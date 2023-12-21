Ja Morant back in Memphis where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant will have a chance Thursday night to try to top a perfect ending to the end of his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies point guard plays his first game in Memphis since that suspension for his social media antics with guns. It’s his first game in Memphis since April 26 in the playoffs. Morant led Memphis to a thrilling comeback win in New Orleans in his season debut. The Grizzlies hope Morant brings more wins and also fans to an arena that felt more like a crypt without him. Memphis goes into its game against Indiana as one of two NBA teams still with only one home victory.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.