A police SUV slammed into a bar in St. Louis. Police response drawing scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are pledging a thorough investigation after a police SUV slammed into a bar. But supporters of the bar question why one of the owners was arrested in the aftermath of the accident, while the officers in the SUV weren’t tested for intoxication. No one was hurt early Monday when the police car struck the front of Bar:PM in south St. Louis. But the building was badly damaged. Police Lt. Col. Renee Kriesmann says the officers involved in the crash were not tested for drugs or alcohol because other officers at the crash scene did not have reasonable suspicion of impairment.

