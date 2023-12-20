Uvalde school shooting evidence won’t go before grand jury this year, prosecutor says
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas prosecutor says a criminal investigation into police failures during the Uvalde school shooting will continue into 2024. Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell’s remarks earlier this week pushed back expectations that a grand jury would convene before the end of the year. Mitchell says her staff are still examining the halting and haphazard police response to the May 2022 shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Investigators sent Mitchell their preliminary findings in January. She previously said prosecutors would present evidence to a grand jury this year. Mitchell did not answer questions about when she now expects to go before a grand jury.