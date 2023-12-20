US senator’s son faces new charges in crash that killed North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer’s 42-year-old son is facing additional charges in connection with the pursuit and crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy this month. Ian Cramer is now charged with felony counts of theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment for allegedly taking a family vehicle and fleeing a Bismarck hospital. He was previously charged with homicide, reckless endangerment and preventing arrest, among other counts. Ian Cramer’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. He has not entered any pleas yet. The Dec. 6 pursuit and crash killed Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin.

