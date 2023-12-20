Thailand sends 3 orangutans rescued from illicit wildlife trade back to Indonesia

BANGKOK (AP) — Three trafficked Sumatran orangutans have been sent back from Thailand to Indonesia as part of a joint effort between the countries to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. Nobita and Shizuka, both 7 years old, and Brian, 5 years old, had been living at a wildlife sanctuary in the western Thai province of Ratchaburi. After their repatriation, there are no more trafficked orangutans currently under the care of Thai authorities, officials said. The orangutans were transported from the sanctuary to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport before being put onto a plane to Jakarta, and will be sent to a rehabilitation center in Sumatra before being released into the wild.

