Suspect in killing of TV news anchor’s mother has been captured in Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a television news anchor’s mother in Vermont in February has been captured at a Connecticut hotel. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shawn Conlon was arrested Wednesday in Groton. The Rhode Island resident was detained in Groton and is expected to be extradited to Vermont later on to face a second-degree homicide charge. Authorities say 73-year-old Claudia Voight died in her home in Windham, Vermont, from neck compression on Feb. 20. She was the mother of Heidi Voight, an NBC Connecticut news anchor. It’s not clear if Conlon has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

