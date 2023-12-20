Pompeii’s ancient art of textile dyeing is revived to show another side of life before eruption

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — A new project inside the Pompeii archaeological site is reviving ancient textile dyeing techniques to show another side of daily life before the city was destroyed by a volcano in 79 A.D. The inspiration comes from frescoes unearthed inside the archaeological site that show winged cupids gathering grapes for various uses. The archaeological site’s director notes that “history is not only the big monuments and beautiful paintings.” Further restoration efforts at the once-sprawling city include plans to plant gardens using vegetation common there before the eruption.

