Oregon appeals court finds the rules for the state’s climate program are invalid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A state appeals court in Oregon has decided that the rules for a program designed to limit and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel companies are invalid. The program started in 2022 and is one of the strongest climate programs in the nation. State environmental officials say the ruling hinges on an administrative error and doesn’t touch on whether the state Department of Environmental Quality has the authority to implement the program. The Climate Protection Program targets a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels and natural gas by 2050. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Wednesday’s decision by the Oregon Court of Appeals comes in a case brought by fossil fuel companies.

