NYC Council approves bill banning solitary confinement in city jails
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers have passed a bill meant to ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails. The bill places a four-hour limit on isolating inmates who pose an immediate risk of violence to others or themselves in “de-escalation” units. Only those involved in violent incidents could be placed in longer-term restrictive housing, and they would need to be allowed out of their cells for 14 hours each day and get access to the same programming available to other inmates. New York Mayor Eric Adams opposes the measure, but council leaders have said they have enough votes to override a veto.