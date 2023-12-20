Numerals ‘2024’ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York. The numerals “2024” were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year. Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles. After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close. The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

