News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia television station says a news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board. WPVI-TV says a pilot and photographer from its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Burlington County’s Washington Township. The helicopter was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when it crashed in the woods. The station says it’s unclear what caused the crash.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.