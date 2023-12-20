North Dakota judge to decide whether to temporarily block part of abortion law that limits doctors
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Physicians and the former sole abortion provider in North Dakota have asked a state district court judge to temporarily block the enforcement of part of a revised law that bans most abortions so doctors can perform the procedure to save patients’ lives or health. They argue a provision that allows the procedure in life-saving or “serious health risk” scenarios is vague. Earlier this year, the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill that essentially revised the state’s abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision striking down the constitutional right to an abortion. In April, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed the bill into law.