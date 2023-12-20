Israel’s top diplomat wants to fast-track humanitarian aid to Gaza via maritime corridor from Cyprus

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says Israel wants to fast-track the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through a maritime corridor from Cyprus, bolstering stability in the region. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told reporters Wednesday after a visit to a center of operations in the coastal town of Larnaca that the well supervised aid to Gaza would help the region to gain more stability. Speaking after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, he said technical teams will spend Wednesday and Thursday to hammer out the details to start aid shipments as soon as possible.

