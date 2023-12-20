Iran summons Germany’s ambassador over Berlin accusing Tehran in a plot to attack a synagogue

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign ministry has summoned the German ambassador to Tehran in protest against a ruling that implicated the Islamic Republic in a plan to attack a synagogue in Germany last year. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that the foreign ministry summoned German Ambassador Hans-Udo Muzel on Wednesday to deliver the protest. This comes after the Duesseldorf state court convicted a German-Iranian man of attempted arson and agreeing to commit arson and sentenced him to two years and nine months in prison. Judges found the man threw an incendiary device at a school in the city of Bochum because the neighboring synagogue appeared too well secured. The defendant denied the accusations.

