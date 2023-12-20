In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use a visit to Milwaukee to highlight a surge in federal support for Black and Latino-owned businesses. Under Biden, the Small Business Administration says it has more than doubled the number of loans to Black-owned small businesses. Biden picked a key 2024 battleground state for Wednesday’s event to highlight gains by minority-owned businesses. Wisconsin was closely contested in his 2020 win and could be key to his reelection hopes. The White House says Biden will also use the visit to highlight his administration’s efforts to replace lead water pipes across the country.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.