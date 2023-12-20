How the markets and the economy surprised investors and economists in 2023, by the numbers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks in the U.S., Japan and Germany have risen 20% or more. The U.S. economy grew by more than 5% over the summer. Bitcoin recovered from its “crypto winter” and rose above $40,000. But for all those big numbers, one shrinking number superseded all. Inflation, the scourge of the global economy, moderated this year. It’s still relatively high in the U.S., at 3.1% in November, but it has cooled enough to get investors looking ahead to a 2024 where interest rates may be on the way down instead of up. Higher rates are having an impact, however, with the slumping U.S. housing market being the prime example.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.