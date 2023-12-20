Hospital that initially treated Irvo Otieno failed to meet care standards, investigation finds

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An investigation has found that the hospital that initially treated a man who later died while being admitted to a Virginia psychiatric facility failed to meet care standards while he was in a mental health crisis. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the state Department of Health led the investigation of Parham Doctors’ Hospital, where Irvo Otieno was briefly held. The 28-year-old Black man died in March after being pressed to the floor of Central State Hospital for about 11 minutes by a group of Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and hospital employees. Inspectors said that Parham staff were “not in compliance” with health guidelines for hospitals that treat mental health crisis patients.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.