Florida suspect shoots at deputies before standoff at home which he set on fire, authorities say

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A deputy in Florida was grazed by a bullet during a gunfight with a suspect who fled after being suspected of shoplifting cigarettes and then took part in an hours-long standoff before he was taken into custody. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy who was shot at had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning following about a four-hour standoff during which he set fire to his house in Deltona, Florida, located about 30 miles northeast of Orlando. After the standoff, the suspect was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries and taken to a hospital.

