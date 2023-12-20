Chris Christie outlines his national drug crisis plan, focusing on treatment and stigma reduction

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie is outlining his plan for addressing the latest wave of the nation’s drug crisis. With 110,000 people dying of drug overdoses last year, Christie said, during a Wednesday trip to a New Hampshire recovery center, that reducing stigma and providing treatment is the only thing that’s going to get the problem under control. Christie, who led a White House commission on opioid misuse in 2017, said both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have treated the problem as a crisis in name only. And he says other Republican presidential candidates have focused too narrowly on preventing drugs from getting into the country.

