China vows to keep up military pressure on the Philippines as territorial dispute grows tenser
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi says the country will maintain military pressure on the Philippines amid a dispute over sovereignty in the South China Sea that could involve U.S. forces defending their treaty partner. In a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart Enrique A. Manalo, Wang “warned that if the Philippine side misjudges the situation, goes its own way, or even colludes with ill-intentioned external forces to continue to stir up troubles, China will defend its rights in accordance with law and respond resolutely,” according to a report from the official Xinhua News Agency. Wang’s comments follow China’s mobilization of its coast guard and maritime militia to block Philippine aid missions for its soldiers and fishermen.