Cat-owner duo in Ohio shares amputee journey while helping others through animal therapy
By PATRICK ORSAGOS
Associated Press
TROY, Ohio (AP) — More than five years ago, someone left a kitten with twisted back legs at a Missouri animal shelter. The cat was transferred to specialists in Iowa who amputated her left hind leg. She was soon after adopted by a woman who lost her left leg after a near-fatal car accident. Now the duo has partnered with a nonprofit that registers therapy animal volunteer teams. They visit hospitals, nursing homes and even amputee support groups to aid in therapy and other activities to improve well-being in communities. The duo is one of only an estimated 200 therapy cat teams in the United States.