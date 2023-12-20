Australia to send military personnel to help protect Red Sea shipping but no warship

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles says his government will send 11 military personnel to support a U.S.-led mission to protect cargo shipping in the Red Sea but will not send a warship or plane. The United States has announced that several nations are creating a new force to protect shipping from attack by drones and ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Marles told Sky News television on Thuisday that 11 Australian military personnel will be sent in January to Operation Prosperity Guardian’s headquarters in Bahrain, where five Australians are already posted. He says Australia’s military must maintain its focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Opposition lawmakers have called for an Australian warship to be sent.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.