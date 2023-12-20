2 men found dead in submerged SUV after a police chase

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a sport utility vehicle being pursued by police in Pennsylvania in a possible theft case crashed into a body of water, and two men were found dead inside. State police in Franklin County said troopers were dispatched to an Antrim Township avenue on a report of two men unlawfully entering vehicles and perhaps engaging in theft. A pursuit began, and police said the vehicle went through a number of farm fields and properties, finally going over a steep embankment and landing upside down in a body of water in an irrigated cornfield. The two men were later found dead inside. Their names weren’t immediately released.

