UN Security Council in intense negotiations on Gaza humanitarian resolution, trying to avoid US veto

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council members are in intense negotiations on an Arab-sponsored resolution to spur desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza during some kind of a halt in the fighting, trying to avoid another veto by the United States. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told reporters Tuesday morning that negotiations were still underway. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates said she hoped the council could vote on a resolution early Tuesday afternoon. The council postponed a vote Monday to try to get the U.S. to support the resolution or abstain. A draft resolution Monday called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” but this language is expected to be watered down.

