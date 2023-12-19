The UK and France reiterate that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must end in failure as US aid falters

PARIS (AP) — Britain and France are reiterating their determination that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must end in failure. The two nations’ insistence was expressed Tuesday by their foreign ministers. They said that Russia shouldn’t be rewarded for its aggression in Ukraine. It comes as U.S. wartime aid for the Ukrainian defense is faltering. U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna that the economic might of Ukraine’s Western partners vastly outmatches Moscow’s war machine. Cameron said that Ukraine’s allies can make sure that Russian President Vladimir Putin loses “and it’s essential that he does lose.”

