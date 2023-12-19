She bought a colorful vase at Goodwill for $3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for $107,000

A woman who bought a vase for $3.99 at a Virginia thrift store recently sold it for $107,000. Jessica Vincent said he bought it at a Goodwill outside Richmond and thought it would look nice in her house. But she soon learned the vase was extremely rare. It came from the Venetian island of Murano and was designed by the late architect Carlo Scarpa. The vase sold this month through Wright Auction House to a private European collector. Vincent plans to buy a new heating system in her farmhouse with the money. She is currently using two space heaters.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.