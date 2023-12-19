Poland’s new government appoints new chiefs for intelligence, security and anti-corruption agencies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new prime minister, Donald Tusk, says his pro-European Union government has appointed new heads of state security, intelligence and anti-corruption offices. Two of the new appointees are women. The appointments replace officials who had served under the previous right-wing, Euro-sceptic government. Tusk told a news conference on Tuesday that he expects “very good, loyal and disciplined” cooperation with the new agency chiefs, all with significant experience in their areas. Tusk’s coalition government took office last week and began reversing policies of the previous administration. Parties that make up the new government collectively won majority of votes in the Oct. 15 election.

