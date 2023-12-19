North Carolina’s election maps for 2024 are racially biased, advocates say in lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina voting-rights advocates have sued to overturn redistricting plans drawn by Republicans for the 2024 elections, saying legislative leaders unlawfully weakened the electoral influence of Black voters. The North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, Common Cause North Carolina and eight Black residents filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday. It’s the most comprehensive legal challenge to the maps approved by the GOP-controlled General Assembly since they were enacted in October. Primary elections under the maps already scheduled for March. The plaintiffs are aiming to get new boundaries drawn before the 2026 general elections.

