Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old child who was sentenced by a Mississippi judge to three months of probation and a book report for urinating in public has refused to sign his probation agreement and has asked for the charge against her son to be dismissed. Attorney Carlos Moore says the child’s mother had initially planned on signing the agreement to avoid the risk of prosecutors upgrading her son’s charge, as they had threatened. She changed her mind after reading the full agreement. Moore says the terms for the 10-year-old’s probation were similar to those prosecutors would demand of an adult. Moore has filed a motion requesting the case be dismissed.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

