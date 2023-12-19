Greece approves new law granting undocumented migrants residence rights, provided they have a job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved new legislation that will grant tens of thousands of undocumented migrants residence and work permits amid a shortage of unskilled labor. The law drafted by the center-right government links the right to residence with proof of employment. The labor ministry says it will affect some 30,000 people, many of them agricultural laborers. The United Nations migration and refugee agencies praised the new law approved on Tuesday with 262 votes in favor in the 300-member assembly. It affects migrants who have been living in Greece without residence permits for at least three years up to the end of November, but not later arrivals.

