Chris Christie’s next book, coming in February, asks ‘What Would Reagan Do?’
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, has a book coming out next year on the legacy of a GOP hero — former President Ronald Reagan. Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, announced Tuesday that it will publish “What Would Reagan Do?: Life Lessons from the Last Great President” on Feb. 6. Christie will emphasize Reagan’s personal skills and clarity of purpose. Christie’s previous books include “Let Me Finish” and “Republican Rescue.”