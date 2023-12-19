Bangladesh minister accuses country’s main opposition party of arson after train fire kills 4

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s railway minister accused the country’s main opposition party of “arson” and “sabotage” after a fire broke out on a passenger train in the capital killing four people, including a mother and child. The opposition party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia denied Tuesday’s accusation. The minister accused Zia’s party of resorting to violence to thwart the national election slated for Jan.7. The opposition’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party is boycotting the election scheduled for Jan. 7 as it says they have no faith it will be conducted fairly. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeks to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

