America’s animal shelters are overcrowded with pets from families facing economic and housing woes

MENANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Animal shelters around the nation are overcrowded and bursting at the seams, often with larger dogs. Adoptions haven’t kept pace with the number of animals coming in, creating bottlenecks. Operators believe the influx of more animals is due largely to higher pet care costs and housing issues. And they’re in crisis mode as they try to reduce the kennel crush. Shelter Animals Count, a national database of shelter statistics, estimates that the shelter population grew by nearly a quarter-million animals in 2023. Shelters and advocacy groups are trying to attack the problem at both ends — by reducing intakes and encouraging more adoptions.

